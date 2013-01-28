KARACHI Jan 28 The Pakistani stock market closed lower on Monday after the Attock group and Lucky Cement failed to deliver the high dividends and bonuses that expectant investors had hoped for.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.30 percent, or 51.37 points, lower at 17,004.99.

Investors booked profits in all major stocks except for Engro Corporation and Engro Foods. But Engro foods once again closed at its upper limit after excellent result announcement last week, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Fauji Cement was up 3.72 percent to 8.09 rupees per share and Engro Foods rose 5 percent to 105.86 rupees per share.

Maple Leaf Cement was down 2.02 percent to 17.50 rupees per share while Byco Petroleum fell 1.11 percent to 14.21 rupees per share.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended steady at 97.68/97.74 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 97.68/97.74.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 9.40 percent compared to Thursday's close of 9.50 percent. Friday was a public holiday. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)