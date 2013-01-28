KARACHI Jan 28 The Pakistani stock market
closed lower on Monday after the Attock group and Lucky Cement
failed to deliver the high dividends and bonuses that expectant
investors had hoped for.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.30 percent, or 51.37 points, lower at
17,004.99.
Investors booked profits in all major stocks except for
Engro Corporation and Engro Foods. But Engro foods once again
closed at its upper limit after excellent result announcement
last week, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.
Fauji Cement was up 3.72 percent to 8.09 rupees
per share and Engro Foods rose 5 percent to 105.86
rupees per share.
Maple Leaf Cement was down 2.02 percent to 17.50
rupees per share while Byco Petroleum fell 1.11
percent to 14.21 rupees per share.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended
steady at 97.68/97.74 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's
close of 97.68/97.74.
Overnight rates in the money market ended at 9.40 percent
compared to Thursday's close of 9.50 percent. Friday was a
public holiday.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)