KARACHI Jan 30 The Pakistani stock market closed higher on Wednesday with higher volume in telecoms on expectations of stronger earnings in the last quarter.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.19 percent, or 33.23 points, higher at 17,205.27.

Telecard Ltd was up 16.62 percent at 4 rupees. Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation Ltd rose 5.64 percent to 18.72 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at 97.64/97.69 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 97.64/97.69.

Overnight rates in the money market were flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)