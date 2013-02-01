BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI Feb 1 Pakistan's main stock index managed to hit a record high despite law and order concerns after attacks in Karachi and in the northwest.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.14 percent, or 23.49 points, higher at 17,266.23.
But volume fell 50 percent to 142 million shares, with activity focused on mid-cap stocks such as Maple Leaf Cement which rose 5.34 percent to 17.96 rupees.
Byco Petroleum rose 2.08 percent to 14.23 rupees and Fauji Cement fell 0.13 percent to 8 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at 97.70/97.75 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 97.70/97.76.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9 percent compared to Thursday's close of 6.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------