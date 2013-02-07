KARACHI Feb 7 Pakistan's stock market closed
lower on Thursday with investors cashing in shares after the
market hit an all time high the previous day before.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.14 percent, or 25.20 points, lower at
17,383.32.
There was a higher volumes of trading of shares in the
Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation, with some investors
booking profits after it rallied in the last few sessions. Small
telecom-related shares like Telecard Ltd and World Call Telecom
remained popular.
Telecard Ltd rose 2.85 percent to 4.69 rupees.
Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation fell 4.48
percent to 19.40 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at
97.85/97.92 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of
97.82/97.87.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at nine
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)