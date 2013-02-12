KARACHI Feb 12 Pakistan's stock market closed higher on Tuesday in a rally led by the banking sector, traders said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.36 percent, or 62.86 points, higher at 17,611.40.

National Bank of Pakistan climbed by 4.29 percent to 53.51 rupees and Muslim Commercial Bank <MCB.KA. gained 1.13 percent to hit 213.49 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 98.06/98.11 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 97.96/98.01. The rupee had come under pressure after Pakistan made a $145 million payment to the IMF, dealers said.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.40 percent compared to Monday's close of 9.25 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)