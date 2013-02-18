KARACHI Feb 18 Pakistan's stock market closed
at a new high on Monday, driven by expectations of strong
corporate earnings, traders said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.38 percent, or 68.39 points, higher at
17,865.61.
Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation rose 3.42
percent to 22.70 rupees and D.G. Khan Cement climbed
4.99 percent to 60.78 rupees. Engro Corporation
rose 5.0 percent to 99.10 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at
98.10/98.15 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of
98.04/98.09.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7.50 percent
compared to Friday's close of 8.50 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)