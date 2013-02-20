KARACHI Feb 20 Pakistan's stock market closed higher on Wednesday With rising turnover. The market came close to 18,000 points due to continuous foreign buying.

Volume traded crossed Rs.9 billion with active role played by institutions and high-net-worth individuals. Engro Foods closed near its upper limit due to institutional buying.

Large cement companies like D.G.Khan Cement and Lucky Cement also rallied in expectations that profit will further increase in this quarter, said Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.73 percent, or 129.36 points, higher at 17,947.07.

D.G.Khan Cement rose 3.92 percent to 62.00 rupees and Engro Foods was up 4.99 percent to 125.08 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended at 98.04/98.09 against the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 98.16/98.21.

Overnight rates in the money market were flat at 7.25 percent (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)