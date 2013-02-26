US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
KARACHI Feb 26 Pakistan's stock market closed lower on Tuesday, after investors sold shares in a telecom company that had been steadily rising this week.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.70 percent, or 125.61 points, lower at 17,894.89.
Telecard, which has been increasing for last few sessions following a court approval of increased international call rates, witnessed heavy selling, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.
Telecard Ltd fell 1.38 percent to 7.85 rupees, while World Telecom <WCTL.KA. was down 4.36 percent to 3.51 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee strengthened, closing at 98.12/98.17 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 98.15/98.12.
Pakistan made another loan repayment to the International Monetary Fund of $392 million, the central bank said.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9 percent from Monday close of 8.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
