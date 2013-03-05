KARACHI, March 5 Pakistan's stock market closed
90 points lower on Tuesday, after investors sold stocks of
market heavyweights.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.54 percent, or 97.16 points, lower at
18,035.97 points.
Although there are more than 600 companies listed on the
KSE, only about a tenth of them see regular trading, and around
a dozen or so dominate the market.
The heavyweights include the Oil and Gas Development Company
Ltd and Muslim Commercial Bank, both of which saw profit-taking
from investors.
The Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd fell 1.31
percent to 203.50 rupees, while the Muslim Commercial Bank
was down 3.57 percent to 217 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee was steady at
98.13/98.18 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of
98.13/98.18.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9 percent from
Monday's close of 9.25 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)