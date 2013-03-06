KARACHI, March 6 Pakistan's stock market closed
lower on Wednesday following days of violence in Pakistan's
financial hub of Karachi.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.20 percent, or 35.52 points, lower at
18,000.45 points.
Areas of Karachi, a southern port city of 18 million people,
reported shooting and protests following Sunday's sectarian
bombing of near a Shi'ite mosque.
The country's top court has expressed doubt that the
government can handle the violence and ordered the removal of
the provincial police chief.
Fauji Cement fell 0.96 percent to 8.22 rupees,
while the Maple Leaf Cement was up 3.56 percent to
17.76 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended at
98.10/98.12 against the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of
98.13/98.18.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.40 percent
from Tuesday's close of 9 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)