KARACHI, July 9 Pakistan's stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange up 1.59 percent or 355.50 points at 22,721.22.

Continued interest by foreign fund managers resulted in across the board improvement in share prices.

Index heavy-weights Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd and The National Bank of Pakistan both closed at the upper limit, dealers said.

Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd rose 5 percent to 261.30 rupees while National Bank of Pakistan was up 4.98 percent to 48.69 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at 99.98/100.03 against the dollar.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)