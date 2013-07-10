KARACHI, July 10 Pakistan's stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange up 1.16 percent or 263.72 points at 22,984.94.

Record activity was witnessed on the local bourse as volumes reached close to a four-year high of Rs18 billion. Large cap stocks supported overall activity as foreign inflows increased, evident from the fact that top three stocks made 35 percent of the volume.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd increased by 5 percent due to aggressive institutional buying, dealers said.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 5 percent to 346.80 rupees while Engro Corporation Ltd was up 3.09 percent to 159.50 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 100.01/100.06 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 99.98/100.03.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)