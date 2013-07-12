KARACHI, July 12 Pakistan's stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange up 1.28 percent or 290.19 points at 23,037.32.

The rise was mainly led by Engro Corporation Ltd, dealers said. Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 0.86 percent to 340.50 rupees while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd was up 0.91 percent to 239.69 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 100.10/100.15 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 100.01/100.06.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.25 percent form Wednesday's close of 9 percent. Thursday was a bank holiday. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)