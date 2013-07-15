KARACHI, July 15 Pakistan's stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange up 0.59 percent or 135.03 points at 23,172.35.

Profit taking was witnessed at the bourse during the session and the market closed upwards by only 135 points.

Engro Corporation and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd generated massive interest by local and foreign investors and closed at the upper circuit. Dealers expect the market will remain volatile in the coming session and volumes will remain lacklustre.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 5 percent to 181.38 rupees while Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd was up 4.99 percent to 42.48 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 100.24/100.30 against the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 100.10/100.15.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7.50 percent form Friday's close of 8.25 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)