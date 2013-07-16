KARACHI, July 16 Pakistan's stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.05 percent or 11.46 points at 23,160.89.

Engro Corporation Ltd, which had been rallying for the last few sessions, witnessed some profit taking and closed 3 percent lower while Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd closed at its upper cap after announcing better-than-expected results. Institutional buying in the National Bank of Pakistan also helped it to close at its 5 percent upper limit, dealers said.

Engro Corporation Ltd fell 2.94 percent to 176.05 rupees while National Bank of Pakistan was up 5 percent to 55.03 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 100.29/100.34 against the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 100.24/100.30. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)