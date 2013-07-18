KARACHI, July 18 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday, buoyed by buying in cement and oil stocks.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange up 0.52 percent or 120.25 points at 23,114.97.

Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd rose 2.31 percent to 339.98 rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was up 4.98 percent to 27.21 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 100.70/100.75 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 100.42/100.49.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.90 percent from Wednesday's close of 6.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)