KARACHI, July 19 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.36 percent or 313.96 points to 23,428.93.

The bull run continued on the bourse as the KSE-100 index hit a new high. Traders said they expected the market to remain volatile in the coming sessions.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 4.99 percent to 173.23 rupees while Askari Bank Ltd was up 5.28 percent at 16.75 rupees.

The rupee ended at 100.62/100.67 against the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 100.70/100.75.

Overnight rates on the money market rose to 9 percent from Thursday's close of 8.90 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)