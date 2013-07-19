KARACHI, July 19 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.36 percent or 313.96 points
to 23,428.93.
The bull run continued on the bourse as the KSE-100 index
hit a new high. Traders said they expected the market to remain
volatile in the coming sessions.
Engro Corporation Ltd rose 4.99 percent to 173.23
rupees while Askari Bank Ltd was up 5.28 percent at
16.75 rupees.
The rupee ended at 100.62/100.67 against the dollar,
stronger than Thursday's close of 100.70/100.75.
Overnight rates on the money market rose to 9 percent from
Thursday's close of 8.90 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)