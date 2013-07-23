KARACHI, July 23 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by interest in telecommunications shares.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 0.11 percent or 25.46 points to 23,683.27.

Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd rose 4.44 percent to 27.99 rupees while Faysal Bank Ltd was down 2.24 percent at 12.20 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 100.66/100.70 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 100.67/100.72.

Overnight rates on the money market fell to 7.50 percent from Monday's close of 8.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)