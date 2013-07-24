KARACHI, July 24 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, led by banking and cement stocks.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 0.39 percent or 92.95 points to 23,776.22.

The National Bank of Pakistan closed at its upper cap after rising 4.99 percent to 60.01 rupees. The Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd was up 2.26 percent at 282.60 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 100.66/100.71 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 100.66/100.70.

Overnight rates on the money market fell to 7 percent from Tuesday's close of 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)