KARACHI, July 26 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Friday after oil and banking stocks fell.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.32 percent or 76.61 points to 23,497.07.

Cement stocks performed well. The Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd rose 0.55 percent to 41.96 rupees and Lafarge Pakistan Cement Ltd was up 4.78 percent at 10.95 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 101.30/101.35 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 100.95/101.05. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)