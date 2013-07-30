KARACHI, July 30 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.13 percent or 30.34 points to 23,284.81.

Dealers expect the market to react positively to the presidential election in the country.

Fauji Cement Co Ltd fell 3.51 percent to 16.24 rupees and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was down 1.52 percent at 30.54 rupees.

The rupee ended at 101.70/101.80 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 101.78/101.86.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.25 percent from Monday's close of 8.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)