KARACHI Aug 6 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, following disappointing results from a state-run oil and gas company and market leaders Engro Foods Ltd.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.35 percent or 79.37 points to 22,621.93.

Aggressive selling in market giants Engro Foods Ltd, Engro Corporation Ltd and Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd dragged the market down and pilled on the pressure, said Mohammad Rizwan, a manager at Topline Securities.

Engro Foods Ltd fell 5 percent to 119.41 rupees, while state-run Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd was down 3.19 percent at 237.10 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 102.12/102.18 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 102.00/102.05.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)