KARACHI Aug 7 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the market recovering after declining in the last two sessions.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 2.72 percent or 615.26 points to 23,237.19.

Investors believe that the market will continue to rally after the Muslim holiday of Eid due to the upcoming corporate result season.

Active participation was witnessed in index heavy-weights like Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd, National Bank of Pakistan, Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd and Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd., dealers said.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 5 percent to 352.40 rupees, while state-run Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd was up 4.29 percent at 249.55 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 102.24/102.29 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 102.12/102.18.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8 percent from Tuesday's close of 9 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)