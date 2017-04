KARACHI Aug 16 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Friday, as the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.06 percent or 14.59 points to 23,673.30. amid rumours that central bank may increase the interest rate later this month. And was some profit taking also dealer said.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 1.26 percent to 260.12 rupees while Engro Foods Ltd was down 0.28 percent at 121.45 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 102.77/102.82 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 102.65/102.70.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.75 percent from Thursday's close of 6.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)