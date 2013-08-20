KARACHI Aug 20 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, as the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.48 percent or 113.00 points to 23,487.23.

Falling regional stock markets and currencies also affected the local bourse and the market saw profit-taking at the end of the session.

Cement stocks remained under pressure after Nepra issued an official notification of an increase in electricity rates, dealers said.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd fell 1.05 percent to 351.50 rupees while Fauji Cement Co Ltd was down 1 percent at 14.82 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady at 103.12/103.17 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 103.10/103.15.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.50 percent from Monday's close of 8 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)