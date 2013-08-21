KARACHI Aug 21 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 2.01 percent or 471.96 points to 23,015.27.

Led by heavy-weight oil stocks, the benchmark index declined by 2 percent. Investors sold shares amid fears that the declining stock markets of Asia may affect local equities also.

Pakistan Petroleum Ltd and Fauji Cement Co Ltd announced disappointing June-end earnings, though they were accompanied by better-than-expected payout, dealers said.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd fell 3.59 percent to 339.55 rupees while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was down 3.42 percent at 242.35 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 103.42/103.48 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 103.12/103.17.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 8.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)