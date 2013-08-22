US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
KARACHI Aug 22 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.31 percent or 300.95 points to 22,714.32.
The local bourse continued its downward trend amid a fall in regional equity markets and the fear of a hike in interest rates in the upcoming Monetary Policy.
Disappointing results from National Bank of Pakistan and Engro Corporation Ltd also added fuel to fire, dealers said.
National Bank of Pakistan fell 4.98 percent to 51.47 rupees while Engro Corporation Ltd was down 4.56 percent at 137.05 rupees.
The rupee ended weaker at 103.53/103.56 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 103.42/103.48.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 8.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says adani welspun exploration been awarded contract area b-9 cluster by india government Source text: http://bit.ly/2nv4PTs Further company coverage:
* Says co to buy certain assets and production activities related to boiler manufacturing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nv51lC) Further company coverage: