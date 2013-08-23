KARACHI Aug 23 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed steady on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange remaining steady 0 percent or 0.36 points to 22,714.68.

The local bourse got some support amid an increase in regional equity markets but sentiments remained weak due to uncertainty over the date for the monetary policy statement, which has not been announced as yet, dealers said.

National Bank of Pakistan fell 0.43 percent to 51.25 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was down 0.47 percent at 333.50 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 103.51/103.56 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 103.53/103.56.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.75 percent from Thursday's close of 8.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)