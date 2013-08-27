KARACHI Aug 27 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, reflecting global pressure in the currency and equity markets.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 1.74 percent or 398.53 points to 22,523.71.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 1.66 percent to 244.50 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was down 4.74 percent to 323 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 103.74/103.79 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 103.70/103.75.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8 percent from Monday's close of 8.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)