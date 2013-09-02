KARACHI, Sept 2 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.97 percent, or 436.17 points, to 21,724.68.

Selling in index heavy weights Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd, Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd and Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd affected the overall market, dealers said.

While regional markets improved, local equity prices remained under pressure due to selling by selected investors. Consumer price index for the month of August also rose to 8.55 percent.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 1.63 percent to 247.99 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was down 3.89 percent to 285.25 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 104.75/104.80 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 104.44/104.52.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.75 percent from Friday's close of 9 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)