KARACHI, Sept 2 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.97 percent, or 436.17
points, to 21,724.68.
Selling in index heavy weights Oil and Gas Development Co
Ltd, Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd and Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd
affected the overall market, dealers said.
While regional markets improved, local equity prices
remained under pressure due to selling by selected investors.
Consumer price index for the month of August also rose to 8.55
percent.
Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 1.63 percent
to 247.99 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was
down 3.89 percent to 285.25 rupees.
The rupee ended weaker at 104.75/104.80 against the
dollar, compared to Friday's close of 104.44/104.52.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.75 percent
from Friday's close of 9 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)