KARACHI, Sept 3 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed slightly higher on Tuesday amid expectations that the International Monetary Fund will approve a loan for Pakistan on Wednesday.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 0.39 percent, or 83.80 points, to 21,808.48.

Bank of Punjab rose 2.19 percent to 12.14 rupees while Engro Corporation Ltd was up 2.55 percent to 140.19 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 104.85/104.90 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 104.75/104.80.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 8.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)