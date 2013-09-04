KARACHI, Sept 4 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 0.31 percent, or 67.35 points, to 21,875.83.

Led by Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd market continued its recovery though volumes remained low. Cement sector remained under pressure after D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd announces initiation of green field project at Hub.

This news created an impression that it may create uncertainty regarding sustainability of cement cartel.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 4.71 percent to 297.10 rupees while Fauji Cement Co Ltd was down 3.08 percent to 12.59 rupees.

The rupee ended at 104.70/104.80 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 104.85/104.90

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 8.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)