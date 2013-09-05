KARACHI, Sept 5 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday. The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 2.63 percent, or 575.63 points, to 22,451.46.

Approval of much awaited IMF tranche with softer condition generated euphoria at local bourse posting a gain of 2.8 percent.

Investors realized going through IMF program that interest rate may not rise immediately thereby providing the much needed boost to local equities that recently went under correction, dealer said.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 5 percent to 309.63 rupees while Engro Corporation was up 5 percent to 145.33 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 104.76/104.81 against the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 104.70/104.80

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 6.75 percent form Wednesday's close of 8.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)