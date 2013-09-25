KARACHI, Pakistan Sept 25 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.12 percent or 27.59 points to 23,060.90.

After huge foreign selling yesterday market participants preferred to stay sideline fearing more outflow.

Nishat Mills Ltd above expectation earnings of Rs.16.63 with 40 percent cash dividend brought renewed buying interest in the stock dealer said.

Nishat Mills Ltd rose 2.12 percent to 98.87 rupees while TRG Pakistan Ltd was up 2.97 percent to 10.41 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 106.37/106.47 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 106.10/106.20.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)