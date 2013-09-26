KARACHI, Pakistan Sept 26 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.21 percent or 280.08 points to 22,780.82.

Sharp volatility in the value of Pak Rupee created panic like situation at the local bourse. Benchmark index witnessed a sharp decline of over 500 points intraday however, market managed to recover at the close after local currency posted some gain against US dollar. Most of the cement stocks touched their lower limits during the day, dealer said.

D.G.Khan Cement Ltd fell 2.18 percent to 72.60 rupees while Bank of Punjab was down 1.44 percent to 12.30 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady at 106.35/106.45 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 106.37/106.47. Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)