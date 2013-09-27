KARACHI, Pakistan Sept 27 Pakistan's main stock
exchange closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share
index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.73 percent or
393.51 points to 22,387.31.
Led by a sharp fall in banking stocks, the market declined
by two percent.
Banking stocks closed at the lower circuit breaker after
State Bank announced a 50bps increase in the minimum PLS rate.
Bank of Punjab led the volume with 15 million shares followed by
Telecard with 10.5 million shares and National Bank with 10
million shares. Participation remained low amid concerns of
currency depreciation as volumes witnessed a decline of 21
percent to Rs.5.6 billion, dealers said.
National Bank of Pakistan fell 4.99 percent to
51.27 rupees while the Bank of Punjab was down 3.82
percent to 11.83 rupees.
The rupee ended higher at 105.67/105.76 against the
dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 106.35/106.45.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.40 percent
from Thursday's close of 7.00 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)