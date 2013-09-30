KARACHI, Pakistan Sept 30 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 2.48 percent or 554.63 points to 21,832.68.

Continuous selling in banking sector after State Bank of Pakistan move of increasing minimum PLS rate on Friday, created panic across the board.

Most of the banking stocks closed at their lower circuit breakers while some cement stocks also declined to close 5 percent down.

After witnessing net foreign selling of US$14 million last week investors feared that more selling to come to the market due to declining regional markets, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities Ltd.

National Bank of Pakistan fell 4.99 percent to 49.29 rupees while the United Bank Ltd was down 3.54 percent to 133 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 105.80/105.90 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 106.67/105.76.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.50 percent from Friday's close of 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)