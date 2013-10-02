KARACHI Pakistan Oct 2 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.95 percent or 209.25 points to 22,189.67.

Renewed buying interest in oil and banking stocks helped the market.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 4.38 percent to 143.10 rupees while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was up 5 percent to 203.52 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady at 105.81/105.87 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 105.81/105.91.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)