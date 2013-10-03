KARACHI Pakistan Oct 3 Pakistan's main stock
exchange closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share
index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.17 percent or 37.32
points to 22,152.35.
Market closed 95 points down after witnessing a lackluster
session as only 102 million shares were traded.
Renewed buying interest was seen in oil stocks especially
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd after Prime Minister inauguration of
Latif Field.
Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd remained under pressure amid
conflicting news regarding electricity price change, said
dealer.
Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd fell 2.07 percent to
269.50 rupees while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was down
0.24 percent to 203.00 rupees.
The rupee ended almost steady at 105.83/105.89
against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of
105.81/105.87.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.25 percent
from Wenesday's close of 9.40 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)