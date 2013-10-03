KARACHI Pakistan Oct 3 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.17 percent or 37.32 points to 22,152.35.

Market closed 95 points down after witnessing a lackluster session as only 102 million shares were traded.

Renewed buying interest was seen in oil stocks especially Pakistan Petroleum Ltd after Prime Minister inauguration of Latif Field.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd remained under pressure amid conflicting news regarding electricity price change, said dealer.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd fell 2.07 percent to 269.50 rupees while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was down 0.24 percent to 203.00 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady at 105.83/105.89 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 105.81/105.87.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.25 percent from Wenesday's close of 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)