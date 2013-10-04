KARACHI Pakistan Oct 4 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.30 percent or 66.39 points to 22,085.96.

It was another dull day at the Karachi bourse with volume of only 105 million shares. Most of the activity was around low-priced shares like Pak Electron Right and Telecard.

Pakistan State Oil fell sharply after the government announced retracting the increase in power rates, since investors had expected that would affect the cash flows of their companies, dealers said.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd fell 2.25 percent to 264.50 rupees while Telecard Ltd was down 1.32 percent to 6.15 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 106.12/106.18 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 105.83/105.89.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.40 percent from Thursday's close of 9.25 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)