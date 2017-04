KARACHI Pakistan Oct 10 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 17.10 points to 21,674.98.

Market on Thursday slightly recovered after it fell by 430 points on Wednesday. Dealers expect the market will remain volatile in the coming sessions and volumes will remain lackluster.

The rupee ended weaker at 106.00/106.10 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 105.95/106.05.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)