KARACHI Pakistan Oct 11 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 100.41 points to 21,775.39.

Positive sentiment was seen in the market as the global markets also ended higher on Friday, trader said.

Volume remained less due to the forthcoming holidays next week. The rupee ended weaker at 106.11/106.16 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 106.00/106.10.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.40 percent from Thursday's close of 9.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)