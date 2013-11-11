KARACHI Nov 11 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed slightly higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.06 percent, or 13.93 points, to 23,381.08.

After International Monetary Fund expressed satisfaction with Pakistan's quarterly performance, the market closed in green, while institutional support helped National Bank closed at the upper limit, dealers said.

National Bank of Pakistan rose 5 percent to 53.57 rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was up 2.01 percent at 102.01 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 107.38/107.43 against the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 107.32/107.37.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.40 percent from Friday's close of 9.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)