KARACHI Nov 13 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed slightly higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark
100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.04
percent, or 9.61 points, to 23,287.06.
The market remained confused through the day due to
conflicting news about an increase in the monetary policy rate.
Active interest was seen in banking stocks as investors believed
a higher interest rate would have a positive impact on bank
profits, dealers said.
Engro Corporation Ltd rose 4.99 percent to
143.17 rupees while the Bank of Punjab was up 1.93
percent at 11.60 rupees.
The rupee ended almost steady at 107.45/107.51
against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of
107.47/107.55.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7.00 percent
from Tuesday's close of 9.00 percent.
