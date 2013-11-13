KARACHI Nov 13 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed slightly higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.04 percent, or 9.61 points, to 23,287.06.

The market remained confused through the day due to conflicting news about an increase in the monetary policy rate. Active interest was seen in banking stocks as investors believed a higher interest rate would have a positive impact on bank profits, dealers said.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 4.99 percent to 143.17 rupees while the Bank of Punjab was up 1.93 percent at 11.60 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady at 107.45/107.51 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 107.47/107.55.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7.00 percent from Tuesday's close of 9.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)