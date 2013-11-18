KARACHI Nov 18 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.39 percent, or 324.18 points, to 23,611.24.

Market rallied after lower than expected increase in the policy rate at the weekend. As goods transporters week long strike was called off also add a positive impact on few sectors specially cements whose exports were affected due to this. News of continued foreign inflows also helped index to recover over 300 points, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities Ltd.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 4.99 percent to 150.11 rupees while D.G.Khan Cement was up 3.42 percent at 73.24 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 107.56/107.61 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 107.45/107.51.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 7.50 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)