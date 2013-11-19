KARACHI Nov 19 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.88 percent, or 208.19 points, to 23,819.43.

Engro Corporation saw huge volumes in anticipation that the Economic Coordination Committee would approve its long-term gas plan. This positively effected a few other sectors, especially cement, whose exports were impacted.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 2.65 percent to 153.76 rupees while Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd was up 4.97 percent at 29.38 rupees.

The rupee ended at 107.52/107.57 against the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 107.56/107.61.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)