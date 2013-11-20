KARACHI Nov 20 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.08 percent, or 18.46 points, to 23,800.97.

Currencies also affected the local bourse and the market saw profit-taking at the end of the session.

Engro Corporation Ltd fell 4.54 percent to 147.13 rupees while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was down 0.96 percent at 209.00 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 107.58/107.63 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 107.52/107.57.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)