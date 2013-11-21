KARACHI Nov 21 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed slightly lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.07 percent, or 16.79 points, to 23,784.18.

The market also saw some profit-taking by Investors. Uncertainty over gas issue kept Engro Corp under pressure, which was evident by 3 percent decline, dealer said.

Nishat Mills Ltd fell 2.91 percent to 102.80 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 2.11 percent at 308.40 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 107.59/107.64 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 107.58/107.63.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)