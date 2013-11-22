KARACHI Nov 22 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 0.27 percent, or 63.39 points, to 23,847.57.

Amid protest in the capital the market remained range bound with 40 percent decline. Renewed interest was seen in Engro Corporation and Pakistan State Oil, dealer said.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 0.69 percent to 144.52 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 2.02 percent at 312.99 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 107.60/107.66 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 107.59/107.64.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.50 percent from Thursday's close of 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)