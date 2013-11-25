KARACHI Nov 25 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.55 percent, or 130.72 points, to 23,978.29.

Peaceful protests by political parties during the weekend coupled with positivity on additional production from the Tal block raised investor interest in the market; this helped the benchmark index close at a new high, Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd said.

The National Bank of Pakistan rose 2.66 percent to 56.05 rupees while Maple Leaf Cement Ltd was up 1.94 percent at 25.22 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 107.74/107.78 against the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 107.60/107.66.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.90 percent from Friday's close of 9.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)